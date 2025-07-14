'K-Pop Demon Hunters': A Netflix phenomenon

"K-Pop Demon Hunters" just dropped on Netflix in late June 2025. The movie follows Huntrix, a K-pop girl group with a wild secret—they hunt demons across a vibrant, stylized South Korea. Expect plenty of Korean mythology, catchy music, and themes about finding yourself and fitting in.

Where to watch? You can catch the film only on Netflix.

The soundtrack—packed with original songs and Twice tracks—has already gone global, topping charts and adding extra energy to the story.

What are the reviews saying? Critics are loving the animation, voice acting, and cultural vibes.

Fans everywhere are streaming both the movie and its music—the soundtrack even hit No. 3 on Billboard 200.