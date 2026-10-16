Who was Mahesh Tinaikar? Legendary guitarist dies at 63
What's the story
Mahesh Tinaikar, the legendary Indian rock guitarist and founding member of Rock Machine (later known as Indus Creed), passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 63. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in from across the spectrum. Actor-filmmaker-musician Farhan Akhtar and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani were among those who remembered Tinaikar's contribution to Indian music.
Early years
Tinaikar's early influences and aspirations
Tinaikar grew up in Mumbai and developed a passion for the electric guitar at an early age.
He was heavily influenced by international rock bands like Deep Purple, The Who, The Shadows, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
However, his ambition was to be part of a homegrown rock movement, per Firstpost.
This desire eventually made him an important figure in India's independent music scene.
Musical evolution
His journey with Rock Machine
Tinaikar's most significant musical journey began with Rock Machine, a band formed in the 1980s by musicians who wanted to play rock music for Indian audiences.
The group released its debut album, Rock 'n' Roll Renegade, in 1988, which included tracks like Top of the Rock and The Enemy Within.
Their popularity soared through college concerts and live performances, especially with Pretty Child from their second album The Second Coming (1990).
Band transformation
Transformation into Indus Creed
Rock Machine later transformed into Indus Creed, marking a stronger Indian identity.
The band released its self-titled album in 1995, featuring tracks like Trapped and Sleep.
Along with bands like Parikrama, Indus Creed helped establish Indian rock as a serious force in the country's music scene.
They proved that Indian bands could write original songs, build dedicated fan bases, and perform on major stages.
Continued influence
Other projects and mentorship
After Indus Creed went on a hiatus in the late 1990s, Tinaikar continued to explore music. He collaborated with singer Gary Lawyer and worked on Whirling Kalapas, an acoustic project with vocalist Uday Benegal.
The band reunited around 2010 and released Evolve in 2012.
Tinaikar also mentored young guitarists at Mumbai's True School of Music, extending his influence beyond his own recordings.
Final days
Cause of death and tributes
Tinaikar passed away on Thursday after a heart attack, reported ANI.
He had reportedly been suffering from health issues for several years and had complained of stomach pain in the weeks leading up to his death. However, these details have not been independently confirmed in a public medical statement.
His demise has triggered an outpouring of tributes from musicians and members of the film industry alike.