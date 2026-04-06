Is Remo D'Souza's next dance film 'ABCD 3'?

Remo D'Souza , who popularized the dance film genre with ABCD - Any Body Can Dance (2013), is reportedly working on another dance film that may be titled ABCD 3. The first two installments of the franchise were major hits, with the second part starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor crossing the ₹100cr mark at the box office.

Production details 'Remo is fully aware that a lot has changed' According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the new film will be produced by Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. A source told the portal, "Remo D'Souza and his team have cracked a great idea for the film. They are now working on the screenplay." "Remo is fully aware that a lot has changed since the last time he attempted a dance film in terms of audience consumption, exposure to various dance forms, etc."

Character continuity 'ABCD 3' might be a sequel to 1st part Another source told Bollywood Hungama that ABCD 3 might be a sequel to the first part of ABCD. This means that the characters from ABCD - Any Body Can Dance are likely to return in D'Souza's next. However, this claim couldn't be verified by the outlet. To recall, it was earlier reported that D'Souza might reunite with actor-dancer Raghav Juyal for the third part of the franchise. However, there has been no official announcement so far.

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