Kannada director SS David dies of heart attack at 55

Kannada cinema has lost a significant talent with the sudden demise of writer-director SS David. The 55-year-old filmmaker suffered a heart attack on Sunday evening and was pronounced dead at a Bengaluru hospital, reported OneIndia. He is known for his work on Jaihind, Dhairya, and Police Story.

Incident details More about the incident David reportedly collapsed at a pharmacy in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. He was immediately rushed to SS Hospital in RR Nagar, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police confirmed that his body is currently at Victoria Hospital as they coordinate with his family for funeral arrangements.

Filmography David's contributions to Kannada cinema David was a prominent figure in Kannada cinema during the 1990s, known for his gripping storytelling. His notable directorial ventures include Jaihind and Dhairya, both of which earned him respect in the industry. He also made significant contributions as a writer, particularly with Police Story.