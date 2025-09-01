'Lokah: Chandra' ending explained: What do the post-credit scenes mean Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, which released in theaters on August 28, 2024, has everyone buzzing about its two post-credit scenes.

These moments don't just wrap things up—they tease what's next for the story and its characters.

The first scene brings in Charlie (played by Dulquer Salmaan), a ninja who wipes out an organ trafficking ring and might even be a shape-shifting Odiyan, adding to the film's supernatural vibe.