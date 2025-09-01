Next Article
'Lokah: Chandra' ending explained: What do the post-credit scenes mean
Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, which released in theaters on August 28, 2024, has everyone buzzing about its two post-credit scenes.
These moments don't just wrap things up—they tease what's next for the story and its characters.
The first scene brings in Charlie (played by Dulquer Salmaan), a ninja who wipes out an organ trafficking ring and might even be a shape-shifting Odiyan, adding to the film's supernatural vibe.
'Lokah: Chapter 2' gets a sneak peek
The second scene shifts focus to Chathan (Tovino Thomas) and a mysterious chat about a failed archeological dig—hinting at bigger roles and conflicts in Lokah: Chapter 2.
Plus, cameos from Soubin Shahir and Balu Varghese, along with Mammootty voicing Moothon, make the supernatural world feel even richer.