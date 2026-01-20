Renu Desai's street dog welfare event turns controversial
Entertainment
Renu Desai, known for her animal rights activism, held a press conference to talk about street dog welfare—but things got sidetracked when questions about her past with Pawan Kalyan came up.
The focus quickly shifted from animal safety to personal drama, sparking heated exchanges and online backlash.
Renu speaks out and stays focused
Responding on Instagram, Renu called out trolls for targeting her kids and said she isn't in it for money: "Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I am not even fighting for them; I am fighting for human life."