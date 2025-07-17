Renuka Shahane speaks out on Hindi-Marathi language conflict
Actor Renuka Shahane weighed in on Maharashtra's ongoing language debate, saying, "If you are in a place for a very long time, it's a good thing to understand the local language, the local culture and be respectful."
She made it clear she doesn't support any violence over these issues.
Background of the language dispute
The Hindi-Marathi language dispute has been simmering for years.
Things flared up two years ago when schools briefly made Hindi compulsory as a third language, sparking protests.
After that, some political groups started confronting people about speaking Marathi in public spaces, adding to worries about how to balance local identity with Maharashtra's diverse culture.
Shikhar Pahariya also spoke up
Shikhar Pahariya (Janhvi Kapoor's partner) also spoke up—he said it's important to protect Marathi but not at the cost of anyone's dignity or livelihood.
His comments echoed Shahane's call for mutual respect and understanding.