India's most-watched OTT title: Criminal Justice

Right behind are Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Amazon MX Player (27.1 million viewers) and Panchayat Season 4 on Prime Video (23.8 million). These numbers show just how much India loves its OTT content, with all kinds of genres and languages finding big audiences.

Streaming wars: How platforms stack up in top 50 list

JioHotstar leads with the most shows in the Top 50 (16 titles), followed by Netflix (14), while MX Player and Prime Video each have eight.

Hindi-language series absolutely dominate—34 out of the top 50 are in Hindi—but there's a growing mix, including English, Tamil, Korean, Malayalam, Mandarin, and Telugu shows.

Most hits are scripted dramas or thrillers, proving that Indian viewers still love a good story above all else.