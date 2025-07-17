Next Article
Vijay receives Madras High Court notice for copyright infringement
Actor Vijay and his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), just got a notice from the Madras High Court.
The reason? A local trust says TVK's flag—revealed in August 2024—looks way too much like theirs, featuring a red-yellow-red design with a circle in the middle.
They believe this could confuse people and hurt their reputation.
Trust seeks ₹5 lakh in damages
The trust isn't just asking TVK to stop using the flag—they're also seeking ₹5 lakh in damages and want all similar flags destroyed.
They've used their design since 2023 and even filed for trademark protection on November 28, 2023.
With both sides gearing up for a court hearing on July 29, it's definitely one to watch if you follow Tamil Nadu politics or Vijay's journey into public life.