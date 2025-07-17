Harry Potter reboot constructs school for child actors Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

The Harry Potter reboot series has officially started filming at Leavesden Studios in the UK, with new faces taking on the iconic roles—Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.

The show is set to premiere on Max in 2027 and will adapt each of the seven books into its own season.