Harry Potter reboot constructs school for child actors
The Harry Potter reboot series has officially started filming at Leavesden Studios in the UK, with new faces taking on the iconic roles—Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
The show is set to premiere on Max in 2027 and will adapt each of the seven books into its own season.
This reboot brings a fresh cast (including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid) and aims for a deeper dive into the Wizarding World story.
To support its young stars during the long shoot, Warner Bros. is even building a temporary school at the studio.
With Francesca Gardiner from Succession leading the writing and Mark Mylod directing episodes, fans can expect a faithful and detailed take on Hogwarts for a new generation.