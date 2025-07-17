'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' to stream on Prime Video post-theatrical run

Massive ₹250cr budget; star-studded cast

This one's got a massive ₹250cr budget and marks Kalyan's return to a lead role after Bro (2023). Deol plays Aurangzeb in his second Telugu outing.

The story follows an outlaw trying to steal the Koh-I-Noor diamond from the Mughals, blending history with some creative twists inspired by Sanathan Dharma.

You'll also spot Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles.