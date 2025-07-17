Next Article
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' to stream on Prime Video post-theatrical run
Get ready for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a big-budget Telugu action drama starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol.
The film lands in theaters on July 24 and will stream on Prime Video soon after.
Interestingly, the streaming rights were snapped up even before filming wrapped—talk about hype!
Massive ₹250cr budget; star-studded cast
This one's got a massive ₹250cr budget and marks Kalyan's return to a lead role after Bro (2023). Deol plays Aurangzeb in his second Telugu outing.
The story follows an outlaw trying to steal the Koh-I-Noor diamond from the Mughals, blending history with some creative twists inspired by Sanathan Dharma.
You'll also spot Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles.