'Kaalidas 2' teaser promises gripping crime thriller
The "Kaalidas 2" teaser just dropped, and it's got all the crime-thriller vibes. Bharath returns as a determined police officer, this time teaming up with Bhavani Sri to solve a young woman's murder.
The teaser hints at a creepy psycho villain, keeping the suspense high.
Plus, Sangeetha makes an emotional comeback to Tamil cinema that fans will notice.
The original's director returns for this sequel
Directed by Sri Senthil (who made the original hit in 2018), "Kaalidas 2" brings back familiar faces like Bharath and Sangeetha, alongside new talent including Aparnathi and Anand Nag.
Sam C.S.'s music sets an eerie mood throughout.
With its strong cast and dark tone, this sequel is already building some serious buzz among thriller fans.