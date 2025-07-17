'Kaalidas 2' teaser promises gripping crime thriller Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

The "Kaalidas 2" teaser just dropped, and it's got all the crime-thriller vibes. Bharath returns as a determined police officer, this time teaming up with Bhavani Sri to solve a young woman's murder.

The teaser hints at a creepy psycho villain, keeping the suspense high.

Plus, Sangeetha makes an emotional comeback to Tamil cinema that fans will notice.