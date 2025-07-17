Next Article
Netflix unveils premiere date for 'Saare Jahan Se Accha'
Netflix is bringing a new Hindi spy thriller, Saare Jahan Se Accha, on August 13, 2025.
Set in the 1970s, it follows Pratik Gandhi as Vishnu Shankar, an Indian intelligence officer racing to stop a nuclear threat.
Expect plenty of tense moments and tricky moral choices as he navigates high-stakes espionage.
Where to watch
You'll catch Saare Jahan Se Accha only on Netflix—so no need to hunt around for other platforms.
A look at the cast and crew
Directed by Sumit Purohit and produced by Bombay Fables, the series features a strong cast: Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.
The writing team includes Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia (who also serves as creative producer).