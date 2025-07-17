Netflix unveils premiere date for 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Netflix is bringing a new Hindi spy thriller, Saare Jahan Se Accha, on August 13, 2025.

Set in the 1970s, it follows Pratik Gandhi as Vishnu Shankar, an Indian intelligence officer racing to stop a nuclear threat.

Expect plenty of tense moments and tricky moral choices as he navigates high-stakes espionage.