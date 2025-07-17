Salman Khan launches Season 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League
Salman Khan is now an investor in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) for its second season.
Sharing his excitement at a Mumbai press event, he said, "I have always been passionate about motorcycles and off-roading...when I saw what ISRL is building, bringing together world-class talent, supporting home-grown athletes, and creating an ecosystem around the sport."
Salman also launched 'ISRL Proving Grounds' near Pune
Along with his investment, Salman launched the "ISRL Proving Grounds" near Pune—a year-round training spot for riders of all levels.
The first ISRL season began in January 2024.
Season 2 to run from January to March 2025
ISRL runs on a franchise model (think IPL but for supercross bikes), and Season 2 will stretch from January to March 2025 with more races in new stadiums.
CEAT remains the main sponsor.
Focus on developing young talent
With Salman's star power and a focus on developing young talent, ISRL hopes to bring motorsport to more people—and help homegrown riders shine on bigger stages.