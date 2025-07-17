Salman Khan launches Season 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Salman Khan is now an investor in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) for its second season.

Sharing his excitement at a Mumbai press event, he said, "I have always been passionate about motorcycles and off-roading...when I saw what ISRL is building, bringing together world-class talent, supporting home-grown athletes, and creating an ecosystem around the sport."