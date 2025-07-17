Legal trouble for 'Action Hero Biju 2' makers Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Kerala Police have booked actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine in a non-bailable cheating case after co-producer P.S. Shamnas accused them of selling the rights to "Action Hero Biju 2" behind his back.

Shamnas says he paid ₹1.95 crore for the film's rights, but they were later sold to someone else for ₹5 crore without telling him—leaving him out nearly ₹1.90 crore.