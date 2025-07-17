Next Article
Legal trouble for 'Action Hero Biju 2' makers
Kerala Police have booked actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine in a non-bailable cheating case after co-producer P.S. Shamnas accused them of selling the rights to "Action Hero Biju 2" behind his back.
Shamnas says he paid ₹1.95 crore for the film's rights, but they were later sold to someone else for ₹5 crore without telling him—leaving him out nearly ₹1.90 crore.
FIR mentions ₹2 crore advance paid to Pauly Jr. Pictures
Shamnas is alleging deception over the film's distribution rights, and police in Kottayam are investigating under serious sections.
The FIR mentions a ₹2 crore advance paid to Pauly Jr. Pictures as part of another deal.
Director Shine has said he doesn't know much yet but will cooperate with police, while Nivin Pauly hasn't commented so far.