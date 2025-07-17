Hollywood films dominate Indian summer box office
The Indian box office just hit a huge milestone—over ₹5,000 crore in the first half of 2025.
This jump came from a mix of homegrown hits like Chhaava and big Hollywood releases such as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth.
It's clear that audiences are loving both local stories and global blockbusters.
Chhaava and 'Jurassic World' boosted Bollywood, Hollywood numbers, respectively
Chhaava pulled in more than ₹600 crore on its own, while Hollywood's share at the Indian box office doubled to 8% this year.
In May alone, Hollywood films made a significant impact—the best monthly haul since July 2023—with Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie each crossing ₹20 crore.
Overall, Hollywood movies have performed well so far in 2025.
Mix of Indian, global stories driving box office forward
Moviegoers are mixing it up—there's real excitement for both Indian and international films right now.
Industry experts say this blend is helping the box office grow faster than ever, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.