Hollywood films dominate Indian summer box office

Chhaava and 'Jurassic World' boosted Bollywood, Hollywood numbers, respectively

Chhaava pulled in more than ₹600 crore on its own, while Hollywood's share at the Indian box office doubled to 8% this year.

In May alone, Hollywood films made a significant impact—the best monthly haul since July 2023—with Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie each crossing ₹20 crore.

Overall, Hollywood movies have performed well so far in 2025.