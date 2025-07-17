Rupali Ganguly condemns demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home
TV actor Rupali Ganguly didn't hold back after Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, was demolished.
She called the move "disgusting and unforgivable," accusing authorities of erasing cultural legacy under "the so-called 'moral leadership' of Muhammad Yunus."
The house belonged to Ray's grandfather, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury—a key figure in Bengali literature.
'They fear art...'
Ganguly took to social media, saying, "They fear art. They erase legacy."
The house had stood for over a century and played a part in Bengal's cultural history.
Its demolition for a government facility sparked outrage across India and among the Bengali diaspora.
India has offered to help turn the site into museum
After appeals from Indian officials, Bangladesh paused the demolition.
India has offered to help turn the site into a museum honoring Ray's legacy—so there's hope that this piece of history might still be saved.