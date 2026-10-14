HBO series 'Girls' returns for limited revival

Andrew Rannells will also reprise his role as Elijah Krantz in the Girls revival.

Judd Apatow will return as an executive producer through his company Apatow Productions, along with Dunham, Ilene S. Landress, and Michael P. Cohen from Dunham's Good Thing Going banner.

Williams, Kirke, Mamet, and Rannells will be co-executive producers on the project.