HBO series 'Girls' returns for limited revival
What's the story
HBO has officially announced a limited revival of the hit dramedy series Girls. The show, created by Lena Dunham, will return for a five-episode run, with production set to begin in 2027, reported Variety. All four main cast members from the original series, Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson, Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro, are confirmed to return for this revival.
Production details
More on the cast and crew
Andrew Rannells will also reprise his role as Elijah Krantz in the Girls revival.
Judd Apatow will return as an executive producer through his company Apatow Productions, along with Dunham, Ilene S. Landress, and Michael P. Cohen from Dunham's Good Thing Going banner.
Williams, Kirke, Mamet, and Rannells will be co-executive producers on the project.
Statement
'I've missed these characters, but...'
Dunham said in a statement, "We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell."
She added, "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day."
"Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower."
Missing names
Adam Driver, Jenni Konner not involved
Notably, Adam Driver, who played Hannah's on-again-off-again love interest Adam, and co-showrunner/executive producer Jenni Konner were missing from HBO's press release about the Girls revival.
In her memoir Famesick, released in April this year, Dunham wrote about her negative experiences with both Driver and Konner.
She alleged that Driver was "verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing," while also detailing uncomfortable experiences on set.
Relationship fallout
More on the controversy
Dunham also wrote about her strained relationship with Konner in Famesick.
She alleged that Konner pressured her to negotiate equal salaries despite Dunham being the creator and star of Girls.
As Dunham began to face health issues that affected her work schedule, she claimed Konner became cold and distant.
The original Girls cast also included Christopher Abbott, Alex Karpovsky, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jake Lacy.