RGV calls Aditya Dhar the "new Ayn Rand" after watching 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just can't stop raving about Aditya Dhar's new movie, Dhurandhar.

He even compared Dhar to Coppola and called him "the new Ayn Rand of my life," saying, "Art is not what it is; Art is what it could be."

Varma praised the film's intense heroes, gritty consequences, and how sound and music mess with your mind.