RGV calls Aditya Dhar the "new Ayn Rand" after watching 'Dhurandhar'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just can't stop raving about Aditya Dhar's new movie, Dhurandhar.
He even compared Dhar to Coppola and called him "the new Ayn Rand of my life," saying, "Art is not what it is; Art is what it could be."
Varma praised the film's intense heroes, gritty consequences, and how sound and music mess with your mind.
Why all this hype?
Dhurandhar features a star cast—Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal—and Varma thinks it's a game-changer for Indian cinema.
He called it a "quantum leap" that could shake up the industry, especially for those who aren't into big VFX spectacles.
The sequel drops March 19, 2026 in five languages.
Mutual respect vibes
Aditya Dhar was genuinely touched by the praise. He said RGV's films "whispered in my head" and credited Varma's bold style—especially Satya—as a huge influence on his own work.
Plus, action director Aejaz Gulab got a special shoutout from Varma for delivering some of the best action scenes he's seen in India.