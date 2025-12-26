'Stranger Things 5': Why Volume 2 released late in India

Netflix has a specific strategy for releasing its major shows, including Stranger Things. The streaming giant releases these shows at 5:00pm PT, which means Indian viewers have to wait until the next morning at 6:30am IST to watch them. This is because Netflix schedules its releases based on a global time reference rather than local clock times, reported Times Now.

Last episode

When will 'Stranger Things's last episode air?

While Volume 2 is now available on Netflix, the finale of the show is set to release on December 31 in the US, which means in India it'll air on January 1. Meanwhile, Matt Duffer, the co-creator of the show, told The Hollywood Reporter, "We're not trying to shock or upset anyone." "I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there's something inevitable about what happens."