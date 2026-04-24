Rihanna spotted at Mumbai airport; fans wonder why she's here
What's the story
Global pop sensation Rihanna made a surprise return to India on Thursday evening. The singer was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, where she greeted the paparazzi with flying kisses and waves. In videos that have surfaced online, the star can be seen in an all-black outfit, holding a bag and wearing sunglasses as she walked through the airport escorted by security personnel.
Fan reactions
'Rihanna in India, which wedding are we having again?'
Rihanna's unexpected return to India has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation among her fans. Many are wondering what brought the singer back to the country. One fan asked, "Rihanna in India, which wedding are we having again?" Another asked, "Can someone confirm if she'll be at Palladium to inaugurate Fenty Haveli pop-up."
Event details
Rihanna's visit to India is likely for Fenty Beauty event
Rihanna is reportedly in India for a special event related to her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. The event, titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, is expected to celebrate the launch of her beauty line's new products and shades. This isn't Rihanna's first trip to India; she previously performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in 2024.