Rihanna was last seen in India in 2024

Rihanna spotted at Mumbai airport; fans wonder why she's here

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:46 pm Apr 24, 202604:46 pm

What's the story

Global pop sensation Rihanna made a surprise return to India on Thursday evening. The singer was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, where she greeted the paparazzi with flying kisses and waves. In videos that have surfaced online, the star can be seen in an all-black outfit, holding a bag and wearing sunglasses as she walked through the airport escorted by security personnel.