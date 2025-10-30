'Kantara's Rishab Shetty to team up with Gangaraju-Vamsi next
What's the story
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who recently wrapped up Kantara Chapter 1, is reportedly in talks to star in an untitled film by Ashwin Gangaraju and Naga Vamsi. The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline and was expected to begin with Prashanth Varma's Jai Hanuman; however, as per the latest buzz, Gangaraju's directorial might take precedence.
Future plans
'Kantara' prequel wrapped up recently
Shetty has been busy with the Kantara prequel for the past three years. He recently hinted at a sequel to Kantara Chapter 1, but according to reports, he will likely focus on other projects before returning to the franchise. Meanwhile, Vamsi teased that his movie with Shetty will be in the Kannada language and will begin filming next year in February or March.
Career highlights
'Kantara Chapter 1' doing well at the box office
Kantara Chapter 1 continues to do well at the box office. The film has grossed over ₹711 crore in India and ₹821 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It was produced by Hombale Films and starred Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles.