'Kantara's Rishab Shetty to team up with Gangaraju-Vamsi next

Future plans

'Kantara' prequel wrapped up recently

Shetty has been busy with the Kantara prequel for the past three years. He recently hinted at a sequel to Kantara Chapter 1, but according to reports, he will likely focus on other projects before returning to the franchise. Meanwhile, Vamsi teased that his movie with Shetty will be in the Kannada language and will begin filming next year in February or March.