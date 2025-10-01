'Kantara: Chapter 1' faces last-minute glitches in North America

The North American release of Kantara: Chapter 1 , starring Rishab Shetty , is facing last-minute glitches. The IMAX versions of the movie have reportedly not been delivered on time, resulting in several cinema chains canceling their screenings. This could potentially impact the box office performance of the film. The first part had a slow start at the box office but picked up momentum after its first week.

Impact on screenings Regular versions delivered on time While the regular 2D versions of Kantara: Chapter 1 in various languages have been delivered on time, the IMAX versions are still pending. This has led to several cinema chains canceling their screenings for this premium format. Only locations with electronic delivery facilities will be able to screen the film once the content is delivered. The film needs to earn a lot to break even, as it was bought at a huge price.

Box office expectations 'Kantara's breakeven point in North America The film's breakeven point in the North American circuit has been pegged at a whopping $9 million. However, as of now, it has only sold tickets worth about $2,58,000 in the USA. The second part of Kantara will release in theaters on Thursday, October 3, building on the first part's lore.