JioHotstar renews 'Dhaai Chaal' for S02 before S01 premiere: Report

Actor's perspective

'This one dives deep into the many shades...': Siwach

Siwach told Variety India, "The show gives me a chance to play a multilayered gray character that will surely turn out to be a surprise package for the audience." He added, "I have recently played characters that go by the book, that serve a purpose, but this one writes the book; he makes or breaks his own rules. This one dives deep into the many shades of our political world."