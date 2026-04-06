JioHotstar renews 'Dhaai Chaal' for S02 before S01 premiere: Report
What's the story
The political drama Dhaai Chaal, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Satish Nair, will return for a second season, according to Variety India. The news comes even before the first season has premiered on JioHotstar. Actor Ankit Siwach, who was recently seen in 120 Bahadur and has previously appeared in shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Beyhadh 2, will also be part of the second season.
Actor's perspective
'This one dives deep into the many shades...': Siwach
Siwach told Variety India, "The show gives me a chance to play a multilayered gray character that will surely turn out to be a surprise package for the audience." He added, "I have recently played characters that go by the book, that serve a purpose, but this one writes the book; he makes or breaks his own rules. This one dives deep into the many shades of our political world."
Production details
Shooting locations and previous work of the team
The first season of Dhaai Chaal has been shot extensively in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. This is Siwach's second web series after The Legacy of the Raisingghs: Kull. Meanwhile, Shah is known for his work in films such as Pink, Kahaani, Raid, Maidaan, Sardar Udham, and The Diplomat.