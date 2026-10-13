'Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte revealed 'complicated' scene in final interview
What's the story
RJ Mitte, known for his role as Walter White Jr. in the hit series Breaking Bad, passed away on Monday (local time) at 34. Just one week before his death, he appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast where he reflected on his iconic role and discussed the challenges of watching himself onscreen. He also shared that one of the most complicated scenes to shoot was a phone call with his onscreen father, Walter White (Bryan Cranston).
Scene reflection
'I didn't understand it as much as I do now'
Mitte said, "I really think for me one of the most complicated scenes that I've had to do was that final phone call...It's the last time he talks to him."
"In reality, I didn't understand it as much as I do now."
He added, "But I still had a lot of pressure and felt a lot of pressure in trying to make sure that was right."
Self-criticism
'I dwell and I spiral'
Mitte also admitted that he didn't enjoy watching himself on screen.
He revealed, "I find for me it doesn't help me. I dwell in it."
"I'm someone that when I mess up or like something happens, I dwell and I spiral."
"Where it's like, what could I have done differently? How could I have done that differently?"
The actor revealed he had only watched the first episode of every season and the last episode of the last season.
Interviewer's reaction
Joe Vulpis said RJ was 'so positive'
Joe Vulpis told TMZ that he was shocked by Mitte's death, describing the actor as "so positive" during their time together.
He said the two spent more time together after filming the podcast, with Mitte focused on his charitable efforts and future projects.
The Breaking Bad star had just signed on for another film and was promoting Talking to Strangers at the time of his death.
Career highlights
Mitte was an advocate for actors with disabilities
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three, Mitte played Cranston's teenage son on Breaking Bad for five seasons.
He advocated for actors and those working in the entertainment industry with disabilities.
His representative said, "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the (Breaking Bad) role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."
The actor also appeared in The Recall and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You).