Bryan Cranston mourns death of 'Breaking Bad' son RJ Mitte
What's the story
Bryan Cranston, the star of Breaking Bad, has expressed deep sorrow over RJ Mitte's untimely death. The actor, who played Walter "Flynn" White Jr. in all five seasons of the hit AMC series, died by suicide on Monday (local time) at 34. Mitte's representative confirmed to PEOPLE that he died by suicide.
Tribute
'I met him when he was only 14 years old'
Cranston took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mitte. He wrote, "RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died."
"I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."
"Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything."
Actor's growth
'Watched him grow into a really fine actor'
The 70-year-old further wrote, "Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him."
"But being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way."
"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor."
Advocacy
'We were texting each other just a few weeks ago'
Cranston also praised Mitte, writing, "(He) was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community."
"It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?"
"We were texting each other just a few weeks ago...figuring out when we could meet for lunch...I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future..."
He concluded his post by urging anyone contemplating suicide to call for support at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Condolences
Dean Norris, Aaron Paul mourn Mitte's death
Cranston's emotional tribute was followed by messages of grief from Breaking Bad stars Dean Norris and Aaron Paul, who shared their statements with The Hollywood Reporter.
Norris, who played Hank Schrader, called Mitte's death "heartbreaking."
Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series, said he was "at a loss" after hearing the news.
He said, "I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed."