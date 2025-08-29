'Better Man' review: Robbie Williams biopic is moving and sentimental

The Hollywood film Better Man, directed by Michael Gracey, is a moving, entertaining, and profound exploration of the life of singer Robbie Williams. The audacious, experimental film features an anthropomorphic chimpanzee in the lead role, with Williams and Jonno Davies voicing the character. The biographical musical drama is well-paced and funny, ensuring you stay engaged for the most part.

Lead role Why is a chimpanzee playing the singer? Gracey earlier revealed to BBC, "Quite often Rob will say, 'I'm just like a performing monkey' or 'I'm up the back like a performing monkey." "It just sparked this idea...we've got this chance to tell this story...from the perspective of how...Rob sees himself." "We scanned his eyes. So when you look at the monkey's eyes, it's actually one for one Rob's eyes."

Plot Captures several important aspects of Williams's life The film, now streaming on Lionsgate Play, follows Williams's journey, right from his childhood to his career highs and worldwide fame, to his dependence on alcohol and drugs. It also explores his (sometimes fractured) relationships with his parents, grandmother, and childhood friend, and his time with the band Take That. The movie also features Steve Pemberton, Kate Mulvany, and Alison Steadman.

#1 Do you need background information about Williams? If you haven't followed Williams's career or his music, it's not a dealbreaker at all. You can step into Gracey's world completely unfamiliar with Williams, and it won't hamper your movie-watching experience. The well-paced film takes its time with each phase of the singer's life, so it's largely a pleasant watch for fans both old and new.

#2 Memorable supporting characters aid the narrative One of the strongest aspects of the movie is how the focus is not only on Williams but also on the people who populate his world. His family members have limited screentime, but even then, they are written with abundant warmth and care. These supporting characters don't exist just for the sake of it; their presence takes the film several notches higher.

#3 The music elevates the film, and how! If you have never heard Williams's music, Better Man ensures that you become an instant fan. Several of his tracks feature in the film (Rock DJ, Land of 1000 Dances, and Let Me Entertain You, among others), and they work well with the mood of the scenes. Overall, a sentimental tone defines the film, but Gracey is smart enough not to make it melodramatic.