Krithi Shetty's Bollywood debut titled 'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein'?
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to present a new film, which will mark South actor Krithi Shetty's first leading role in Bollywood. The love story has already gone on floors and has been given an interesting title, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has been associated with Shetty for 17 years as his protege.
Director's journey
Meet the director of 'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein'
Ghodgaonkar, who has worked as an assistant director on several of Shetty's films including Golmaal 3, Singham, and Chennai Express, will be making her directorial debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein.
She has also been associated with the web series Indian Police Force (2024) and served as an associate director on Cirkus (2022).
Production details
Why the title was selected
The upcoming film will be produced by Abhishek S Vyas under the banner of AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment.
The title Hum Tere Pyaar Mein has been described as "apt for the story" with an "old-school touch and charm," which is sure to appeal to audiences across age groups.
Career progression
Krithi's journey in films
Krithi, who started her acting career with a minor role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 (2019), is now ready to make her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein.
She gained fame with the Telugu film Uppena (2021) and has since appeared in films like Shyam Singha Roy (2021), Bangarraju (2022), Custody (2023), Manamey (2024), and ARM (2024).