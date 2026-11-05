Comedian Russell Brand found guilty of rape, 3 sexual assaults
What's the story
British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others. The verdict was delivered by a London court on Thursday (November 5). The prosecution argued that Brand, who was once married to US pop star Katy Perry, had an obsession with sex and used women to satisfy his own desires. There were seven charges against him concerning incidents from 1999-2009.
Trial details
'Ruthless, calculating and manipulative' man
Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones described the 51-year-old actor as "ruthless, calculating and manipulative."
She noted that there was a "flavor of disdain" in his evidence toward the complainants, reflecting his overall attitude toward women during the time of the offenses.
The court heard tearful and forceful testimony from six complainants, all entitled to lifelong anonymity.
Defense strategy
He had denied all charges
Brand, known for his devotion related videos in the recent past, denied all charges.
He maintained that the incidents, which date back over 20 years, were either been consensual, reinvented or re-imagined.
He admitted to having spent a significant part of his life on "reckless philandering and idiocy" but insisted that sexual consent was fundamental.
Despite this defense strategy, he was found guilty after a four-week trial.
Investigation ongoing
Under investigation for 2 other alleged rapes
Brand is currently under investigation for two other rapes.
His former personal assistant, Helen Berger, who worked with him from 2006 to 2007, described him as having "an insane sexual appetite." She added that he never seemed happy after sex but more so depressed.
The court heard testimony from six complainants who did not know each other but came forward after a TV documentary and press reports in 2023 detailing separate allegations against Brand.
Public persona
Brand was married to Perry for 14 months
Brand first gained fame in Britain as the host of a spin-off show to Big Brother on Channel 4.
He became a regular presence on television and radio in the 2000s, eventually starring in several films.
In 2010, he married Perry, which he claimed brought him "staggering fame." However, their marriage ended after 14 months.
He has been denied bail.