Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' gets 95% on 'Rotten Tomatoes' Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Project Hail Mary, the new film based on Andy Weir's novel, is now in theaters and is already making waves with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it stars Ryan Gosling as an amnesiac astronaut fighting to save Earth after his crew is lost in space.