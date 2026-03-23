Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' gets 95% on 'Rotten Tomatoes'
Entertainment
Project Hail Mary, the new film based on Andy Weir's novel, is now in theaters and is already making waves with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it stars Ryan Gosling as an amnesiac astronaut fighting to save Earth after his crew is lost in space.
How has the film fared?
The movie had a strong opening weekend.
Critics are loving the mix of sci-fi action, humor, and heart, calling it a visually dazzling space odyssey driven by Gosling's charm and praising its big-hearted adventure and standout visuals.