What drew Sai Tamhankar to Nagraj Manjule's 'Matka King'

Sai Tamhankar has opened up about her role in Matka King and her aversion to playing repetitive roles. The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule , features Tamhankar as Barkha, a strong character with a unique voice. "On paper, you might say she's playing a wife, but she has her own voice, and she is not scared to exercise it," the actor told Variety India. The series, co-starring Vjay Varma , will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17.

Director collaboration Working with Manjule and her character Tamhankar also spoke about her experience working with Manjule on Matka King. She praised his understanding of human relationships, saying it makes her job easier. "There is very little to manage when he is directing," she said. "He understands human relationships far better than most of us." Speaking about her character, she said, "She goes through this noise of money, fame, and control, but she realizes that her voice matters more." "I like women with a spine."

Repetition resistance Tamhankar's thoughts on repetitive roles The Bhakshak actor also expressed her frustration with the industry's tendency to offer actors the same roles after a successful performance. "In this industry, if something works, you are immediately offered the same thing again." "And the only way to break that is to say no." "Be more imaginative. You've seen what an actor can do. What's the point of offering the same roles again and again?"

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Role diversity The risk of saying no Tamhankar admitted that refusing work can lead to uncertainty, but she believes it's necessary for her career. "Sometimes saying no means you won't work for a while, but there is no other way if you want to do different things." She recounted a period where she didn't take up projects because they were repetitive. "For three years, I did nothing. Because I was being offered the same kind of roles."

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Unconventional choices Her unconventional choices Tamhankar's career has been defined by her willingness to take on unconventional projects. One such instance was her digital outing in B.E. Rojgaar, a move that surprised many. "People told me, 'Why are you doing YouTube?'" she recalled. "But I saw it as a chance to shed my old skin and become something new."