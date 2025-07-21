Next Article
'Saiyaara' boosts weekday ticket sales with ₹99 pricing—how it works
Yash Raj Films has dropped Saiyaara ticket prices nationwide to as low as ₹99 on Tuesdays, following a strong ₹83 crore opening week.
The goal? Make movie nights easier on your wallet and keep the box office buzz going.
How this strategy is working in film's favor
Cheaper tickets are drawing in students, couples, and young professionals—basically anyone looking for a fun weekday plan without spending big.
While other recent films skipped discounts, YRF's move is making quality cinema more accessible without flashy marketing.
Are people really watching on weekdays?
Absolutely—weekday shows are seeing a real boost. Jaipur even saw Monday morning occupancy hit nearly 50%, which is rare post-pandemic.
Experts say smart pricing plus good storytelling is bringing crowds back to theaters for Saiyaara.