Ahaan Panday's mansion vs Ananya Panday's apartment: Family vibes vs chic
Jul 21, 2025

Bollywood newcomer Ahaan Panday—set to debut in "Saiyaara"—calls a sprawling four-floor mansion in Mumbai home, living with his parents Chikki and Deanne.

The place is all about cozy boho vibes, lots of indoor plants, and plush corners for family hangouts.

His cousin Ananya Panday has taken a different route with her chic one-bedroom Bandra apartment, designed by Gauri Khan.