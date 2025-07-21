Ahaan Panday's mansion vs Ananya Panday's apartment: Family vibes vs chic
Bollywood newcomer Ahaan Panday—set to debut in "Saiyaara"—calls a sprawling four-floor mansion in Mumbai home, living with his parents Chikki and Deanne.
The place is all about cozy boho vibes, lots of indoor plants, and plush corners for family hangouts.
His cousin Ananya Panday has taken a different route with her chic one-bedroom Bandra apartment, designed by Gauri Khan.
Price points and key features
Ananya's stylish pad is valued at ₹10 crore and features pastel tones, a balcony, a pet zone, and a custom walk-in closet.
The price of Ahaan's mansion isn't public, but it includes staff flats, tight security run by Chikki himself, and plenty of space for entertaining friends—think game room jam sessions and an event-ready bar.
Ahaan's mansion is perfect for family gatherings
Ahaan's mansion is the go-to spot for big family events like birthdays and weddings.
Deanne manages the kitchen stocked with 25 unique bone china cups; each plate even supports charity meal programs—a sweet touch that makes their home feel extra special.