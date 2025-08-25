Next Article
'Saiyaara' buzz: Vaani's poem for Krish goes viral
Aneet Padda, who plays Vaani Batra in the 2025 film Saiyaara, just dropped an unplugged version of her character's poem for Krish Kapoor online—and it blew up fast.
With over 7.8 million views and over 870K likes, Padda's surprise singing moment has sparked fresh buzz for the movie.
Box office success story
Since its July release, Saiyaara has become a box office sensation, pulling in over ₹500 crore worldwide.
Led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Padda, and directed by Mohit Suri, the film is pretty wild for two debut leads.
Digital age and its impact on movies
Padda's viral video didn't just trend—it helped keep Saiyaara in everyone's feeds.
Sharing real moments from the film online made fans feel connected and shows how powerful digital buzz can be for new movies today.