Tanishk Bagchi turns producer with Mahaveer Jain Films's MJF NXT

Mahaveer Jain Films has launched a new initiative called MJF NXT, which aims to nurture and promote emerging talent in the entertainment industry. The first project under this banner will be a collaboration between Saiyaara 's music composer, Tanishk Bagchi , and young producer Divyansh Jain. They will produce several films together as part of their partnership with MJF NXT.

New projects MJF NXT to focus on young, joyful, musical films The duo is committed to producing "young, joyful, musical films" and will create a unique lineup of new projects under MJF NXT, reported Bollywood Hungama. In addition to this, Mahaveer Jain Films is also working on several other films with prominent names in the industry. These include Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan and Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Sooraj R Barjatya.

Film slate Mahaveer Jain Films's diverse range of upcoming projects Mahaveer Jain Films is also producing White, a thriller with an international cast and crew, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will star Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar. Another project in the pipeline is Side Heroes, a friendship movie featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Sharma, and Aparshakti Khurana. The production house recently announced it is making Ram Madhvani's next film starring Tiger Shroff.