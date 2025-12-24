LOADING...
Tanishk Bagchi turns producer with Mahaveer Jain Films's MJF NXT
Mahaveer Jain Films has launched a new initiative

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 24, 2025
03:10 pm
Mahaveer Jain Films has launched a new initiative called MJF NXT, which aims to nurture and promote emerging talent in the entertainment industry. The first project under this banner will be a collaboration between Saiyaara's music composer, Tanishk Bagchi, and young producer Divyansh Jain. They will produce several films together as part of their partnership with MJF NXT.

MJF NXT to focus on young, joyful, musical films

The duo is committed to producing "young, joyful, musical films" and will create a unique lineup of new projects under MJF NXT, reported Bollywood Hungama. In addition to this, Mahaveer Jain Films is also working on several other films with prominent names in the industry. These include Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan and Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Sooraj R Barjatya.

Mahaveer Jain Films's diverse range of upcoming projects

Mahaveer Jain Films is also producing White, a thriller with an international cast and crew, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will star Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar. Another project in the pipeline is Side Heroes, a friendship movie featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Sharma, and Aparshakti Khurana. The production house recently announced it is making Ram Madhvani's next film starring Tiger Shroff.

MJF NXT aims to strengthen filmmakers and support upcoming talents

The MJF NXT initiative, involving Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Amit Upadhyay, along with Bala Sahab Darade and Kavin Shah, aims to empower more filmmakers and support upcoming talents in the industry. This will help enhance the entertainment ecosystem. The new venture promises an exciting lineup of films that will captivate audiences, promote emerging talent, and provide fresh storytelling across genres.