'Saiyaara' expected to earn ₹20cr on opening day: Details here
Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama from director Mohit Suri, just hit theaters and is expected to make an impressive ₹20cr on its very first day.
With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, the film's big opening is thanks to strong advance bookings and its link to the popular Aashiqui franchise.
'Saiyaara' beats pre-sales of 'Sikandar'
Saiyaara sold 1.95 lakh tickets across major chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis—just behind Chhaava for 2025—and even beat pre-sales for Sikandar and Raid 2.
With buzz building, it's likely to replace Maalik in theaters soon, setting the stage for a solid run ahead.