'Saiyaara' expected to earn ₹20cr on opening day: Details here Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama from director Mohit Suri, just hit theaters and is expected to make an impressive ₹20cr on its very first day.

With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, the film's big opening is thanks to strong advance bookings and its link to the popular Aashiqui franchise.