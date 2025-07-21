'Saiyaara'—Mohit Suri's most successful film, beats 'Sky Force'

Saiyaara opened strong with ₹22 crore on day one and ₹26.25 crore on day two in India. By the third day, it had crossed ₹84 crore net and over ₹101 crore gross in India alone. Globally, its opening weekend hit nearly ₹119 crore ($11.9 million), making it the ninth biggest film worldwide this year.

'Saiyaara' beats out other big 2025 releases

Not only did Saiyaara beat out other big 2025 releases like Sky Force and Raid 2 at the box office, but it also topped lifetime earnings of films like Jaat and The Diplomat.

Its steady growth shows just how much audiences are connecting with its music and heartfelt story—making it a standout hit for both fans of Mohit Suri and anyone looking for a fresh love story this year.