'Saiyaara'—Mohit Suri's most successful film, beats 'Sky Force'
Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama from director Mohit Suri, has set new records for him.
Released on July 18, 2025, by Yash Raj Films and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film tells a story about love and resilience.
It's Suri's 14th movie—and his most successful yet.
'Saiyaara' shatters multiple records in just 3 days
Saiyaara opened strong with ₹22 crore on day one and ₹26.25 crore on day two in India.
By the third day, it had crossed ₹84 crore net and over ₹101 crore gross in India alone.
Globally, its opening weekend hit nearly ₹119 crore ($11.9 million), making it the ninth biggest film worldwide this year.
'Saiyaara' beats out other big 2025 releases
Not only did Saiyaara beat out other big 2025 releases like Sky Force and Raid 2 at the box office, but it also topped lifetime earnings of films like Jaat and The Diplomat.
Its steady growth shows just how much audiences are connecting with its music and heartfelt story—making it a standout hit for both fans of Mohit Suri and anyone looking for a fresh love story this year.