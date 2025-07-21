Next Article
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹100 crore globally
Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become a breakout hit—crossing ₹100 crore globally just days after its July 18 release.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's fresh story and catchy music have made waves, with a huge ₹37 crore earned in India on its first Sunday alone.
'Saiyaara' is being seen as a new benchmark for debuts
Industry heavyweights are cheering Saiyaara's success.
Mythri Movie Makers called it a "sensation" for both storytelling and music, while Maddock Films praised how much it's resonated with audiences.
The buzz is real: Saiyaara is being seen as a new benchmark for Hindi cinema debuts.