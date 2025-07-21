Next Article
'Udaipur Files' to undergo edits as per court's Saudi Arabia order
The film Udaipur Files, which stars Vijay Raaz and is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, will see some changes following a Delhi High Court order.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stepped in after the July 10 court decision, asking the filmmakers to update the disclaimer and credits.
Key changes being made in the film
Key edits include removing certain "thank you" credits, swapping out all mentions of 'Nutan Sharma' for a different name, and tweaking an AI-generated scene that showed a Saudi Arabia-style execution.
Some dialogues about religious texts and Balochi references are also being cut.
These updates were decided after recent screenings and talks with stakeholders.