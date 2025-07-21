Next Article
Mari Selvaraj confirms new film with Dhanush, calls it epic
Director Mari Selvaraj has confirmed he's reuniting with Dhanush for a new film, picking up an idea they first discussed while making Karnan.
Selvaraj calls this project a "major milestone" and says he wants to tell a simple story but make it feel epic.
Selvaraj's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' is out on October 17
While the new Dhanush film is in the works, Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan is set to release on October 17—just in time for Diwali.
The movie stars Dhruv Vikram as a Kabaddi player and is inspired by true events about resilience and determination.
It also features Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, and Rajisha Vijayan, with music by Nivas K Prasanna.