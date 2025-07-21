Mari Selvaraj confirms new film with Dhanush, calls it epic

Selvaraj's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' is out on October 17

While the new Dhanush film is in the works, Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan is set to release on October 17—just in time for Diwali.

The movie stars Dhruv Vikram as a Kabaddi player and is inspired by true events about resilience and determination.

It also features Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, and Rajisha Vijayan, with music by Nivas K Prasanna.