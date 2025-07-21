Next Article
Garhwali singer Pawan Semwal questioned by police over song
Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal landed in trouble after a complaint accused his latest song of being disrespectful to women and critical of the state government.
The track, which was up on his YouTube and Facebook, has since been removed.
Police questioned Semwal on Sunday about the lyrics.
Congress leader calls action sign of intolerance
Semwal is now under investigation for public mischief and promoting enmity, and police have asked him not to make similar statements while things are sorted out.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Karan Mahara called the police action a sign of intolerance by the BJP government, saying Semwal's song just highlighted issues like unemployment and women's safety that matter to people.