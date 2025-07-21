Next Article
Comedian Fred MacAulay reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Fred MacAulay, the well-known Scottish comedian, has revealed he's been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.
The news came after routine MRI scans—something he's kept up because both his father and brother faced the same disease.
Even though Fred didn't have any symptoms, the regular checks made all the difference in catching it early.
Fred hopes to encourage other men
Fred says he's staying positive and putting his trust in his doctors.
By sharing his story, he hopes to encourage other men—especially those with a family history—to get checked regularly.
He's long supported prostate cancer charities and wants people to know that early detection really can change everything.