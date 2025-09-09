Next Article
'Saiyaara' OTT release: When, where to watch Ahaan-Aneet starrer
Saiyaara, one of 2025's biggest Bollywood hits, is coming to Netflix on September 12.
Starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and directed by Mohit Suri, the film follows Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra, a lyricist, as they chase dreams and navigate love.
After its popular run in theaters, it's now set for a wider audience online.
'Saiyaara's box office collection in India
Saiyaara made serious waves at the box office—opening with ₹21.5 crore on day one and racking up ₹172.75 crore in its first week (per Sacnilk).
In just six weeks, it collected ₹329.2 crore across India and reached a massive ₹569.75 crore worldwide—making it second only to Chhaava this year!