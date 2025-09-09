'Saiyaara' OTT release: When, where to watch Ahaan-Aneet starrer

'Saiyaara's box office collection in India

Saiyaara made serious waves at the box office—opening with ₹21.5 crore on day one and racking up ₹172.75 crore in its first week (per Sacnilk).

In just six weeks, it collected ₹329.2 crore across India and reached a massive ₹569.75 crore worldwide—making it second only to Chhaava this year!