Salman Khan begins filming 'Battle of Galwan': First look out Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Salman Khan has kicked off filming for Battle of Galwan, where he steps into the shoes of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu—the real-life hero who led Indian troops during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is being shot in Ladakh's tough weather, with Salman seen in military gear and battle scars in his first viral look.