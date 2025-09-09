Next Article
Salman Khan begins filming 'Battle of Galwan': First look out
Salman Khan has kicked off filming for Battle of Galwan, where he steps into the shoes of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu—the real-life hero who led Indian troops during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is being shot in Ladakh's tough weather, with Salman seen in military gear and battle scars in his first viral look.
Film aims to honor Indian Army's bravery
This film isn't just another war drama—it tells the story of a rare hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers, highlighting true courage and sacrifice.
Battle of Galwan aims to honor the bravery of Indian forces and brings a powerful chapter from recent history to screens for a new generation.