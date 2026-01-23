Salman Khan drops 'Maatrubhumi' teaser from 'Battle of Galwan'
Salman Khan just shared a quick teaser for "Maatrubhumi," the first song from his film "Battle of Galwan."
The 15-second clip sets an intense mood with a military bugle and sweeping shots of Ladakh.
The track, dropping January 24 on Salman Khan Films's official music channel, is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Sameer Anjaan, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal—so you know the vocals are going to hit hard.
What to know about 'Battle of Galwan'
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie stars Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu with Chitrangda Singh joining him.
It's based on real-life events in Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.
The source does not state a theatrical release date for the film.