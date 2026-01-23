Salman Khan drops 'Maatrubhumi' teaser from 'Battle of Galwan' Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Salman Khan just shared a quick teaser for "Maatrubhumi," the first song from his film "Battle of Galwan."

The 15-second clip sets an intense mood with a military bugle and sweeping shots of Ladakh.

The track, dropping January 24 on Salman Khan Films's official music channel, is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Sameer Anjaan, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal—so you know the vocals are going to hit hard.