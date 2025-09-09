Next Article
Salman Khan filming 'Battle of Galwan' climax in Ladakh
Salman Khan is in Leh and Ladakh filming the intense climax for his new movie, Battle of Galwan.
The team is racing to finish these key scenes over the next couple of weeks, battling unpredictable weather to keep things authentic and on schedule.
Meanwhile, Salman is also hosting 'Bigg Boss 19'
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan tells the story of the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley.
Expect big action moments set against dramatic mountain backdrops—this is one of Khan's most ambitious projects yet.
And if you're a TV fan, he's also juggling hosting duties on Bigg Boss 19 right now.