'Alliance': Salman Khan gets candid about his jail time
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about his time in jail for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Speaking to his brother Sohail Khan on the show Alliance, he joked that he wished his stay had been extended by a few more days. "When I was in jail...I had to keep going to court for bail hearings...I knew my bail application would be rejected, so I used to think, 'Why should I even step out?'"
Jail conditions
Khan on his daily routine in jail
Khan further elaborated on his daily routine in jail, saying, "There, I used to work out every day. I survived on water and whatever dal was served."
"And I became so ripped that I even thought, 'If only my stay had been extended by another four or five days.'"
"Years ago, when I went to jail...Fifty to 70 people used to share one bathroom."
"It was an Indian-style commode."
Legal battles
Khan has been jailed 4 times
Khan has been jailed four times in connection with the poaching cases.
He spent three days in jail in 1998, six days in 2006, another six days in 2007, and two days in 2018 before being granted bail.
Despite the difficult conditions, he managed to stay physically fit during his time behind bars.
Show highlights
Sohail entered the 'Alliance' house as a wild card contestant
Sohail, who entered the reality show Alliance as a wild card contestant, has had an emotional journey. His ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's exit from the show visibly shook him.
Khan visited the Alliance house to motivate Sohail during this tough time.
The grand finale of Alliance will stream on Friday, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who wins the show.