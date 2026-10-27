'Maatrubhumi' targets November release, awaits CBFC greenlight

A trade source told the outlet, "The makers of Maatrubhumi applied for censor certification at the beginning of October."

"However, the CBFC hasn't given them a date for the film's screening."

"There was an assurance that the screening would take place on Monday, October 26. However, it did not happen."

Despite Khan's repeated visits to Delhi to expedite the process through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, no progress has been made.