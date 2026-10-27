'Maatrubhumi' targets November release, awaits CBFC greenlight
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, based on the 2020 India-China conflict, has faced difficulties due to its content and references to China, reported Bollywood Hungama. Despite receiving government clearance recently, it is yet to be screened by the CBFC.
Screening delay
'There was an assurance that the screening would...'
A trade source told the outlet, "The makers of Maatrubhumi applied for censor certification at the beginning of October."
"However, the CBFC hasn't given them a date for the film's screening."
"There was an assurance that the screening would take place on Monday, October 26. However, it did not happen."
Despite Khan's repeated visits to Delhi to expedite the process through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, no progress has been made.
Release strategy
'Salman is clear that he wants to release...'
Khan is reportedly eyeing a November 13 release for Maatrubhumi, as no other film has booked this date.
The source added, "Salman is clear that he wants to release Maatrubhumi two weeks before Yeh Prem Mol Liya so that both films can do well at the ticket window."
It also ruled out a November 20 release due to the upcoming Sooraj Barjatya directorial.
Release considerations
'It all depends on the CBFC'
The source added, "December 4 was also considered. However, Jio Studios is distributing Maatrubhumi and is also releasing the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha on the same date."
"They explained that it wouldn't be possible for them to release two films on the same day, and Salman found their point valid."
"Hence, November 13 seemed like the most suitable date. Now, it all depends on the CBFC and whether the film gets certified in time."