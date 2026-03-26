Salman Khan to kick off new action film on April 14

Meanwhile, reshoots for 'Maatrubhumi' are on

Paidipally's Bollywood debut is going all out: the team is building a "mini-city" at Goregaon's SRPF Ground to pull off major action sequences, much like what we saw in Tiger 3.

There's also buzz that Nayanthara could join the cast.

Meanwhile, Salman is juggling reshoots for Maatrubhumi, with hopes to release it around Independence Day.