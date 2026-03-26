Salman Khan to kick off new action film on April 14
Entertainment
Salman Khan is jumping into a new action movie with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally, starting April 14.
This comes after his military drama Maatrubhumi was pushed back, originally set for April 17, following the sudden loss of key actor Prashant Tamang, which left some scenes unfinished.
Meanwhile, reshoots for 'Maatrubhumi' are on
Paidipally's Bollywood debut is going all out: the team is building a "mini-city" at Goregaon's SRPF Ground to pull off major action sequences, much like what we saw in Tiger 3.
There's also buzz that Nayanthara could join the cast.
Meanwhile, Salman is juggling reshoots for Maatrubhumi, with hopes to release it around Independence Day.