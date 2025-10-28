Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to Telugu cinema with 'Maa Inti...'

Prabhu's last full-fledged lead role was in Kushi (2023). After a brief hiatus due to an autoimmune disorder, myositis, she returned to the screen with the spy-action series Citadel: Honey Bunny in November 2024. This movie marks her return to big-screen lead roles. The actor expressed excitement about teaming up with Reddy for a third time in a different genre.

Film details

Film to showcase Prabhu in traditional yet quirky role

Reddy, in her conversation with Hyderabad Times, said she was excited about the film and teaming up with Prabhu for a third time. She added, "This story, I believe, will do full justice to her star power and it is always a joy to collaborate with Sam." The film will see Prabhu in a traditional yet quirky role. Apart from acting, Prabhu also turned producer with the hit film Subham.